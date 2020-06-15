David Beckham Once Gifted A Platinum Vibrator Worth WHOPPING $1.8 Million To Wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and wife Victoria make a forever power couple in the Industry. Who could have ever thought that a football match could be their ‘happily ever after?’ Their fans lovingly call them ‘Becks & Posh.’ Did you know that the former Manchester United player once gifted wife Victoria Beckham a platinum vibrator? Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, David and Victoria’s story began when the soccer player invited the beauty to a football match in 1997. They bonded really quickly and within a year exchanged rings. The couple got married the following year and are blessed with 4 children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper, Cruz.

It was back in 2004 when the Spice Girl fame actress was pregnant. David Beckham came up with the most surprising gift for his beloved wife. He gifted Victoria Beckham a platinum vibrator that costed a whopping $1.8 million.

Now, what was so special about it? Starting with, as the name suggests, the s*x toy was created by strip club owner Peter Stringfellow. There were only 10 such pieces in the world. The vibrator had a 10-carat diamond-encrusted base. And that’s not it, the base was linked to a 16-carat diamond necklace. Pretty insane, right?

Victoria Beckham must indeed have had a lot of fun. If y’all know what we mean.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the most expensive gift that David had given her. During a Valentine’s Day celebration, the Manchester United player gifted her a $8 million necklace. The jewelry was covered in rubies and diamonds. While these remain amongst the ones reported, we already are wondering the heights Becks & Post must have attained to surprise each other over the last years.

We’re totally inspired by their couple goals. How about you?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!