Dave Prowse famous for playing a villain, Darth Vader in the iconic Star Wars trilogy has passed away. The veteran actor was 85 and died after a short illness.

Dave Prowse played the ominous nemesis of Luke Skywalker. However, the voice was provided by James Earl Jones. The agent of Dave confirmed the news of his death through a statement and said, “May the force be with him, always!”

Praising the actor and how close bond they shared with each other, the agent added, “Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.” He even called his death, “a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world”.

Dave Prowse was a bodybuilder turned actor who got the iconic role in Star Wars due to his imposing appearance. But apart from the Star Wars series, he has also done some amazing films like A Clockwise Orange, I Am Your Father, The Horror Of Frankenstein, Vampire Circus and others. He also starred in famous TV shows like Doctor Who, The Two Ronnies, The Kenneth Williams Show and The Morecambe & Wise Show.

Talking about the process of choosing the role of Vader, Dave had told BBC in 2013, “What happened actually is my agent rang me up and said there’s a gentleman in town called George Lucas who would very much like to see you,” he explained. “So, I went out to see him and meet up with him. He took me into a room and showed me all these conceptual drawings. He said, ‘I would like to offer you one of two parts in this movie I’m doing.’”

“The first one is a character called Chewbacca. I said, ‘What in the h*** is Chewbacca?’ He goes through the film on the side of the goodies, you see? I heard that and said, ‘Three months in a gorilla skin? No, thank you very much!’”

“The other one is called Darth Vader. He’s the big villain of the film, you see? I said, don’t say anymore George, I’ll have the villain’s part. He said, ‘Tell me why?’ Think back on all the movies you’ve ever seen when there’s good guys and bad guys. You always remember the bad guy!”

As per Mirror UK, Dave was most proud of playing the role of Green Cross Code Man as he helped millions in the UK learn how to safely cross the street. He had described it as the “best job I ever had” and was also awarded an MBE for his work in promoting road safety in 2000.

Dave Prowse was married to Norma E. Scammell and the couple had three children together

May his soul rests in peace!

