Dark Desire Twitter Review: After 365 Days, Erotica Lovers Get A Show To Binge-Watch

After the Italian film 365 Days, Netflix is back with another show Dark Desire. The Mexican TV series is an erotic thriller which has proved to be a treat for the lovers of the genre.

While scrolling through Twitter today, we found out that netizens have received the show quite warmly. Interestingly, the people who were surprised to see hot scenes in 365 Days are now even more surprised with Dark Desire. Some are even comparing it with Netflix’s 2018 thriller You.

While talking about the show, a Twitter user named Kae tweeted, “Mom: watching netflix series with a lot of a s*x scene Me: Why are you watching that? I’m here….(im 16) Mom: it’s okay, so that you’ll know how to do it when you’re older Me: WHAT???????? The netflix show is dark desire.”

Another user wrote, “Carrying on with thirrrrsty Thursday, I’ll be watching #DarkDesire as I work today. If I hear ‘babygirl’ one time, I’m out.”

“Idk but y’all need to watch this new series on Netflix called “Dark Desire” it is crazy good !!” wrote another user.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

Directed by Kenya Marquez & Pitipol Ybarra, Dark Desire‘s star cast includes Magali Boysselle, Erik Hayser, Paulina Matos, Samantha Orozco, Regina Pavón, Maite Perroni, Claudia Pineda & Alejandro Speitzer.

So are you going to watch it? Let us know in the comments section.

