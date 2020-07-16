Dark Desire Twitter Review: After 365 Days, Erotica Lovers Get A Show To Binge-Watch

After the Italian film 365 Days, Netflix is back with another show Dark Desire. The Mexican TV series is an erotic thriller which has proved to be a treat for the lovers of the genre.

While scrolling through Twitter today, we found out that netizens have received the show quite warmly. Interestingly, the people who were surprised to see hot scenes in 365 Days are now even more surprised with Dark Desire. Some are even comparing it with Netflix’s 2018 thriller You.

While talking about the show, a Twitter user named Kae tweeted, “Mom: watching netflix series with a lot of a s*x scene Me: Why are you watching that? I’m here….(im 16) Mom: it’s okay, so that you’ll know how to do it when you’re older Me: WHAT???????? The netflix show is dark desire.”

Mom: watching netflix series with a lot of a sex scene

Me: Why are you watching that? I'm here….(im 16)

Mom: it's okay, so that you'll know how to do it when you're older

Me: WHAT???????? The netflix show is dark desire. — Kae (@LhystVerity) July 15, 2020

Another user wrote, “Carrying on with thirrrrsty Thursday, I’ll be watching #DarkDesire as I work today. If I hear ‘babygirl’ one time, I’m out.”

Carrying on with thirrrrsty Thursday, I’ll be watching #DarkDesire as I work today. If I hear ‘babygirl’ one time, I’m out. — NotSoSexintheCity (@notsosexintheci) July 16, 2020

“Idk but y’all need to watch this new series on Netflix called “Dark Desire” it is crazy good !!” wrote another user.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

If ya’ll got nothing to watch on Netflix, I recommend to watch “Dark Desire” it’s super good. It’s in Spanish btw — Kiara (@key_araaaa) July 16, 2020

Same Vibe#OscuroDeseo

Dario from Joe from YOU

oscuro deseo

(Dark Desire) pic.twitter.com/yZwp7YUOVo — Josh Juz (@JoshJuz2) July 15, 2020

I’m sooooo hooked on dark desire — linduh (@lindurrrr) July 16, 2020

I don’t know why I started watching that #DarkDesire in the middle of the night – it’s 365 Days all over again! Some very passionate wrestling in there. — BabbleOnGirl (@BabbleOnGirl) July 16, 2020

Dark desire in Netflix is 🔥 🥵 — Celinn🖤 (@elizabethgilcel) July 16, 2020

I started watching Dark Desire around 11 and l CAN’T STOP… so hard not to binge watch 😩 — Karla Moreno🖤 (@KarlaVM19) July 16, 2020

Holy shit. Started #OscuroDeseo / #DarkDesire on Netflix and I’m SHOOK. — El Angel Malo (@angel_reloadedd) July 16, 2020

Oh, he did not just walk into her classroom as… A STUDENT!!! #DarkDesire — R⛤bert Sc⛤tt (@iheartcarrie) July 16, 2020

Do yourself a favor and watch Dark Desire on Netflix cause @a_speitzer be looking BOMB 🥴🥵 — lil bby✨ (@omfgitsdulce) July 16, 2020

Dark Desire on Netflix!! So good! First episode in and I’m hooked.. thank me later 😊 Alejandro Speitzer is sooo fine 🤤 — Marilyn🌹💋 (@bossmomdiaries) July 16, 2020

Yes!! And I’m currently watching Dark Desire and it’s hella good too 😉 — Ashley Icela (@icelasmiles) July 16, 2020

Directed by Kenya Marquez & Pitipol Ybarra, Dark Desire‘s star cast includes Magali Boysselle, Erik Hayser, Paulina Matos, Samantha Orozco, Regina Pavón, Maite Perroni, Claudia Pineda & Alejandro Speitzer.

So are you going to watch it? Let us know in the comments section.

