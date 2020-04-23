Cody Simpson Is ‘Not Ready’ For Marriage With Miley Cyrus Yet, Check Out Her Reaction!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are one of the most happening couples in Hollywood. Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce came as a shock to their fans. They were married for less than a year and immediately after that Miley started dating her gal-pal, Kaitlynn Carter.

Well, that didn’t last for longer too. The two broke up and Miley started dating her BFF, Cody Simpson. Cody is a popular musician and has dated popular faces like Gigi Hadid, Bella Throne and Beauty Mogul, Kylie Jenner. Yes, you read that right!

Now, a source close to Hollywood Life is spilling beans on whether Cody is ready to marry Miley or not. The source revealed that Cody will “cross that bridge [marriage] when she gets to it and at this point, she’s simply enjoying things as they are with Cody.”

The source further added, “One of the things she appreciates about her relationship with Cody is that they’re on the same page and want the same things, he doesn’t put any pressure on her and they take things one day at a time. They’re so comfortable with each other and just live in the moment.”

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cody spoke about marriage and Miley both and said, “I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest. I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

He further added, “Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too,” Cody told the news outlet. “We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work. Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”

So, that’s that. The two are living in the moment and are not bothered by what the future brings in for them. Isn’t it cool? Although we would love to see them seal the relationship with a marriage stamp soon, we can’t wait for their crazy wedding and champagne!

