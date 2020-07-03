Captain America Fans, Here's A Big & Happy News About Your Favourite Marvel Superhero!

Last year, When Chris Evans revealed that his journey with Marvel is over, fans were heartbroken. As Captain America and Steve Rogers, the actor ruled everyone’s hearts for almost 8-9 years in the MCU. His character got a satisfying and happy ending in the Marvel universe. But fans will always miss their beloved Cap.

But there’s good news for all the Captain America lovers. A game on your favourite superhero character is now available on Fortnite. As reported by The Verge, this great news was announced by Epic Games. In the Fortnite game store, this game costs 2,000 V-bucks (about $20).

What’s exciting is whoever buys this game on Fortnite, will also get cap’s vibranium shield. The person playing this game can wear it on their back and use it as a pickaxe. All the growing love and popularity of the Marvel superhero has helped this game to finally come into existence. A trailer of the same was shared on YouTube and it looks remarkable.

Check out the Captain America game’s trailer below:

Meanwhile, Chris Evans recently expressed that he is already missing working with Marvel. But he has no plans to return. In one of his interviews last month, the actor cleared all the rumours of the possibility of playing Captain America again in MCU.

But Marvel is not without Captain in future. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon will be the next Cap. In Avengers: Endgame, Steve passed on the mantle to Falcon. The audience might get to see Mackie’s first stint as CapAm in Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!