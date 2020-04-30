Britney Spears REVEALS Accidentally Setting Her Home Gym On Fire!

Womanizer singer Britney Spears has been a sensation in her own way. Every news related to the singer grabs a headline in no time but we have today, is rather amusing. Did you know, she once burnt her entire gym due to her carelessness? Below is the scoop you need.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Britney revealed that she accidentally burnt her gym in an accident related to a candle. A few hours ago, she posted a video from her home gym with caption, “It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!

In the video, she says, “I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and … one thing led to another and I burned it down. I’m in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left, and I’m going to show you guys what I do during this time.”

Poor lady!

