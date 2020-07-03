Singer Britney Spears never misses a chance to turn heads with her pictures and videos on Instagram. Britney has over a whopping 24 million followers. Yesterday, she had something special for her fans, as she shared a video which featured her with a bouquet, dressed in a yellow top and white shorts.

Britney Spears captioned the video as, ” HOLY HOLY CRAP 😍 !!!!!! My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement all different colors 💐💐💐💐 ….. I was so excited I threw on my favorite yellow shirt and just had to SHARE 🌸🌸🌸⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Britney Spears in the video can be seen with her trademark smoky eyes, her blonde hair tied in a ponytail along with a white necklace. The video starts with the singer twirling with a bouquet, but after that, Britney is seen walking in and out of the camera frame with similar expressions again and again which literally had her fans puzzled.

Below are few on many comments which the Toxic singer’s fans had in her comments section:

“When you haven’t figured out how to use boomerang so you just make your own”

“… when you have the time… can you explain what’s going on here? please & thank you”

“THIS GOES ON FOREVER 😂😭”

“I cant breathe hahaahah home made boomerangs 😂😂”

“Idk,,, I’m just lmaoooooo if I made a video like this no1 would like it 🤣🤣🤣”

“oops she did it again 😲”

“What exactly is she doing in these videos”

“Are we really just going to keep pretending this is normal? Is no one going to this?”

“I don’t understand what’s happening here haha”

It was only late last month when Britney Spears made it to headlines following her beach pictures with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The singer shared their adorable pictures which had the couple with face mask amid COVID-19.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!