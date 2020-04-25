Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Went To France For A Short Romantic Vacation In 2019? Truth Revealed!

Be it in the on-screen or off-screen, the dashing Hollywood star Brad Pitt and the gorgeous Jennifer Aniston never miss a chance to make heads turn, be it with their style act or relationship status. The duo has always been in the limelight ever since they started dating each other in the late ’90s till their divorce in early 2005.

The former couple early this year made it to headlines again after they reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Jennifer bagged the award for ‘The Morning Show, and Brad won it for his act in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’.

The latest about ex-couple is, it was in 2019 when a report from a leading magazine about Brad and Jennifer heading to French for a short romantic getaway had taken internet ablaze.

Now it has come to light that the reports weren’t true at all, as Brad and Jennifer never headed to France together post their divorce in 2005.

As per a report from Gossip.com, The entire story was a work of fiction. Despite what the unreliable outlet insisted, Brad Pitt and Aniston did not plan a trip to France. Separate reps for both Aniston and Pitt confirmed that the article was nonsense.

The portal also mentioned that they had investigated ‘the story’ about Brad and Jennifer’s short romantic getaway to France, and found no truth to it.

