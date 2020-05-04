Zoe Bell, a renowned stunt-woman and actress, was bored amid the lockdown and hence came up with a kick-a** idea, quite literally. “I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!” says Zoe and then starts some real action in the video. The video features A-List Hollywood actresses like Charlie’s Angels’ Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, Catwoman’s Halle Berry, Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn and Avengers’ Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow.

You’ll see all these actresses kicking each-other ass*s and having fun in the video. The actresses came with the idea after professional stuntmen were seen beating each other virtually. The video had gone viral on April 22nd and has taken the social media by storm ever since.

The video features Zoe Bell, Lucy Lawless, Tara Macken, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Tamiko Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, Amy Johnson, Cameron Diaz, Kim Murphy, Daniela Ruah, Michaela McAllister, Kaitlin Olson, Lauren Mary Kim, Florence Pugh, Julia Butters, Angela Meryl, Sarah Irwin, Daryl Hannah, Sophia Di Martino, Tracie Thoms, Shauna Duggins, Zoe Saldana, Ming Qiu, Renee Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Lilly Aspell, Thandie Newton, Mel Stubbs, Jessie Graff, Monique Ganderton, Halle Berry, Heidi Moneymaker, Scarlett Johansson, Dayna Grant, Margot Robbie, Renae Moneymaker and KT Tunstall.

Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the same on her Instagram account, Halle Berry wrote, “Introducing the #BossBitchFightChallenge!! So proud to spar with these bad ass action women of quarantine. Watch the full amazing video on @therealzoebell, and thank you to @heidimoneymaker for inviting me!💥🥊”

Guardians Of Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana aka Gamora also shared it on her Instagram account.

Charlie’s Angels actress Drew Barrymore also shared the same video on her Instagram and thanked Zoe and her co-star Cameron Diaz.

Cameron also shared the video on Instagram.

This is the stuntmen video that went viral in the month of April. Take a look here:

Aren’t these some action-packed videos! Don’t even blink your eyes for a second, you might miss out on some super-cool action here!

