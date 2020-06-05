BlackLivesMatter: Rapper Kanye West Joins Protesters At His Home Town Chicago Backing Justice For George Floyd

It won’t be wrong to say that humanity was left ashamed last month following the brutal killing of George Floyd, a resident of Houston, Texas. George was choked to death by an on-duty Police officer by kneeling on the former’s neck. The very news had the citizens of the US fuming with rage, following which people have taken down the street to protest demanding justice for George. After the likes of Ariana Grande, Ben Affleck, and many others the latest to lend his solidarity in the protest is rapper Kanye West.

It was yesterday when Kanye West joined the protest in his hometown in Chicago. The protest was led by Chicago Public School. The rapper was sported donning a hoodie shirt teamed with face mask amid COVID-19. Kanye was also in news early today following his donation of $ 2 Million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, the three recent black men, and women killed by police officers.

Following the brutal murder of Floyd, the #BlackLivesMatter has been trending across the internet.

As per a report from Variety.com, Kanye West has also pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. The rapper will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago.

After Kanye West joining in the protest followed by the news of his donations, Twitterati had these tweets about the rapper.

Still cancelled?? Yall love judging a person because of their past, but never care to see someone grow for the better #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/VSwLMPJuSm — Hassan🥀 (@HassanTheArab) June 5, 2020

#KanyeWest donates $2 million dollars, pays college tuition for George Floyd's daughter. Via CNN✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/uksjeV5MpQ — ChangeofplanZ 🚪🎞🏆 (@ChangeofplanZ1) June 4, 2020

#KanyeWest arriving at a protest tonight in Chicago ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0O3bBrunfk — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) June 5, 2020

News: #KanyeWest recently seen Protesting in South side Chicago today, after making a huge Donation! pic.twitter.com/oCWQEaHGVV — The Hippest (@The_Hippest) June 5, 2020

That’s the man I can count on!! Proud to say we all in this together! #kanyewest #BLACKLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/DFtMZKyd5W — Allyson Wilcox (@allysonDBLU) June 5, 2020

Well, the rapper has certainly won our hearts win his move. Do let us know you take on the entire brutal murder incident of African American George Floyd.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!