Black Panther Fame Michael B. Jordan Launches #ChangeHollywood - A Fight To Transform The Industry

George Floyd’s death had shaken everyone. He died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. This was when almost all celebrities raised their concerns on police brutality on Black people in America. Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan had attended a protest for Black Lives Matter after Floyd’s unfortunate death last month. He even urged Hollywood to invest in diversity efforts.

The Black Panther actor is launching #ChangeHollywood in collaboration with the Color of Change, which is an online racial justice organization. Rashad Robinson leads the Color Of Change. #ChangeHollywood is a campaign that outlines a road map to invest in anti-racial content, authentic black stories, black talent, and reinvest police funds to support the black community.

In an official statement, Michael B. Jordan said, “This road map is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood. We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.”

The Black Panther actor added, “What we are doing today will make our voices heard, and our values heard. We’ve got to keep doing it, we’ve got to keep agitating things. We can’t be complacent. We can’t let this moment just pass us by; we have to continue to put our foot on their necks.”

Well, it is indeed a great initiative by Michael B. Jordan. What are your thoughts on this?

