Billie Eilish On Being Snubbed By Fans On Lady Gaga’s Iconic Meat Dress: “I Don’t Even Care! Why Would I?”

Singer Billie Eilish doesn’t care what people think of her response to singer Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress.

Gaga wore the elaborate garment, formed from cuts of red meat, to the 2010 Video Music Awards, and it has gone on to become one of the star’s most iconic looks, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While attending the 2019 Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch with her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell (FINNEAS) on Saturday, December 07, the 17-year-old singer was asked to comment on the backlash she faced after criticising the gown in a recent interview – something she says hasn’t fazed her.

“I didn’t even know about it. I don’t even care. Why would I care? I don’t know. People try to frame me for being shady and I’m not even, so I don’t care. I’m just being honest, I’m not gonna lie!” Eilish said.

The backlash came after the “Bad Guy” hitmaker said she used to watch the music awards show just to check out the women’s outfits. When Finneas mentioned Gaga’s meat dress, Eilish, who is a devout vegan, responded “yikes”.

The moment soon went viral, with GaGa fans slamming Billie with the hashtag #BillieEilishisoverparty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!