Disha Patani Raises The Tempertaure With A Sultry Black Bikini Picture

Disha Patani is one of the hottest divas in Bollywood. Not just her acting but Disha has stolen many hearts with her fit body. The actress, who is also a fitness fanatic, often posted her hot pictures that go viral on the internet in to time. Today, the Bharat actress is yet again raising the temperatures as she has posted a hot picture.

Disha posted a picture in a black bikini as she flaunts her sexy body. As soon as Disha shared the photo, it received a lot of likes and the comments section was full of compliments for her. The actress looks extremely hot in this photo and has managed to set the internet on fire yet again.

In the picture, we can see Disha pose sideways as she gets clicked for Calvin Klien. Actress Neena Gupta even went on to drop a comment on her picture. She wrote, “Wow”. Take a look at the picture right here.

On the work front, this year, Disha Patani was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. The film had released during Eid this year and made a decent collection at the box office. She will now be seen in Aditya Roy starrer Malang.

Next, the actress has teamed up with Salman Khan for Prabhudheva’s upcoming action thriller called ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai‘. Disha will be seen opposite Khan and the actress is very excited to get an opportunity to work with the superstar again.

Isn’t Disha looking hot in her latest photo? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!