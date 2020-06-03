Batwoman: After Ruby Rose’s Exit, Makers Have THIS Huge Plan For Fans?

Ruby Rose’s sudden exit from CW’s Batwoman triggered a lot of questions. Now if the latest news is to go by, the makers are not planning to replace Ruby, but make an all-new character. Kate Kane will no longer be the central character of the show. Below are all the details.

Ruby Rose announced her exit at the end of the first season. After which, there were speculations that makers are recasting the character, Kate Kane. But now turns out, the show will have a new central character who will take up the role of Batwoman.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the news of the shuffle broke in from a casting notice on Batwoman Reddit Forum. The notice now stands deleted. As per the notice, the new character is named Ryan Wilder. The woman “is about to become a Batwoman” and is in her mid-twenties.

The notice read, “She’s likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Batwoman Season 1 made a loud buzz in 2019-20. The show was appreciated for featuring a lesbian character as a superhero. Meanwhile, the season 1 had to end on 20 episodes out of planned 22, as the pandemic hit the globe.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!