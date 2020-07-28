While Batman rules our hearts, there is no denying that his arch-enemy Joker holds a special place in there. Twitter went on a WHAT! mode recently when a video of Joker enjoying the water sports in New York went viral on Twitter. Confused who this man is? Well read on and also check out what netizens have to say about this new trend.

This morning a viral video featured an anonymous man dressed as the comic book character Joker enjoying water sports in New York River, under the Brooklyn bridge. The man was dressed in a purple suit, with white makeup and the iconic red painted smile. His gloves had the Batman symbol.

While a lot of netizens were not able to process this piece, many joked that he might be the real Joker. Others even pointed out the possibility that it’s 2020 and anything can happen in this year.

A Twitter user wrote, “New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today.” Another wrote, lovely picnic at brooklyn bridge park inspired by beer, mushrooms, and snacks from sahadi’s, then a motherf**ker in a purple suit & full joker makeup speeds by on a jetski. i’m not tripping!! it’s just new york new york baby.”

New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9Ry6ANXKh — Krissy 🇬🇩 (@KrissyLionz) July 25, 2020

2020 Keeps 2020'ing As The Joker Was Spotted Jet Skiing In New York City Over The Weekend https://t.co/lmdG0tMcmD pic.twitter.com/8gPoJkaH4u — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 27, 2020

lovely picnic at brooklyn bridge park inspired by beer, mushrooms, and snacks from sahadi’s, then a motherfucker in a purple suit & full joker makeup speeds by on a jetski. i’m not tripping!! it’s just new york new york baby — poodie the witness (@P00DI3PI3) July 25, 2020

'Joker' spotted jet-skiing on the East River in New York City! pic.twitter.com/ffk6sOezVV — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 27, 2020

This picture of the Joker jet-skiing in New York is the most 2020 thing i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/8w485RBIXR — Lynxabi (@Lynxabi) July 27, 2020

Mfs in New York wake up n be like “hmmm imma ride a jet ski in a joker outfit today” https://t.co/G20tXIx0Ry — griffin (@nudesfolder) July 27, 2020

