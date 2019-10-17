Back To Blonde! Britney Spears Welcomes Her Signature HOT Avatar

After rocking the brunette for five weeks, pop star Britney Spears has decided to go back to her basic as she has transformed in her signature blonde look. Spears, who has returned home after vacationing in Maui, recently shared a video where she flaunts her new hair colour, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Along with the video, she wrote: “So maybe blondes do have more fun…It’s not professional Hollywood hair and make-up …. but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!! …P.S. Just got out of pool so hair is wet … sorry.”

The video featured her relaxing on a white couch in Los Angeles looking her elegant self in a white off-shoulder top. her revamped blonde hair tied in a high bun.

Spears looks directly into the camera and flashes facial expressions as if to say: “Oops… I did it again.”

A day before the star put up a picture from her vacation in Maui, Hawaii. she can be seen sitting on a tree in a picturesque beach rocking her vacay tan. In the caption to the picture. she wrote, “Nothing heals more than the ocean I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui …. it’s literally turquoise … it’s unbelievable !!! This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there. In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices …. we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her everytime I go to this magical place ….. here I know there is more.”

