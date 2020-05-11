Babyface’s Emotional Song For Late Friend Andre Harrel Will Leave You In Tears

Popular American rapper and songwriter, Andre Harrel passed away on May 7 and left his fans and friends grieving. Unable to recover from the jolt of his friend’s death, Babyface has postponed his Mother’s Day special Instagram Live.

Announcing the same through IGTV video, Babyface said, “Due to the passing of a very dear friend of mine, we will have to postpone the Waiting to Exhale Mother’s Day special tomorrow.”

He also added, “Whereas at first, I thought I could handle it, I’m now realizing there’s no way I couldn’t get through this at 100% and honestly, that just wouldn’t be fair to all of you. It will be scheduled at a later date, but for now, I would like to wish all the mothers a very happy Mother’s Day. Please continue to stay safe.”

Babyface also dedicated a special song written by him to Andre, “To my dear friend, Andre Harrell and his family, it’s so hard to put into words how I feel so I wrote this song for you Dre…I love you man and I’ll miss you.” he said before dedicating the song. Watch below:

We must say, the song really made us emotional as it looked like straight coming out of Babyface’s heart.

5 days ago, Babyface had announced through a video that he will be doing a Mother’s Day Instagram live for his fans. He captioned the video, “Celebrate Mother’s Day with me this Sunday at 5 pm PST/ 8pm EST on Instagram Live as I play you the music and tell you the stories from the “Waiting to Exhale” Soundtrack. Maybe we’ll have a special guest or two… :)”

