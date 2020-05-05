As we move towards crossing the 50-mark for trivia which started for Avengers: Endgame but it slowly spread across the Marvel universe. This trivia is about Avengers: Infinity War and how its end-credit names hold this massive record.

Post-credit sequences have always been a novelty value for Marvel films. But do you wonder how much are those names of cast & crew flowing in during the end-credits? Well, we have an approximate count and it’s too much to imagine.

According to factinate, Avengers: Infinity War had an amount of end-credit names equivalent to the population of a Sedona from Arizona. The trivia read, “For those that sat down and watched Infinity War all the way through, sitting through the credits felt like gazing at infinity itself, as name after name rolled up the screen. In fact, there are over 10,000 names in Infinity War’s full credits. That’s as if the population of Sedona, Arizona, all got together and made a blockbuster.”

Isn’t this a fact to boast as a fan of the franchise? We can only imagine how those 10,000 people would’ve waited to find their names while the end-credits roll.

Avengers: Endgame’s post-credits scene was a different ballgame altogether. When fans were waiting for a scene arrive, it was just audio of hammering which made the fans immediately nostalgic about where it all started i.e. the first Iron Man.

