Avengers: Endgame Trivia #108: Groot Can Only Say ‘I Am Groot’ Because Of THIS Heart-Breaking Condition

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #108: Groot actually has a condition and that’s why he can’t speak anything apart from ‘I am Groot’. Yes, we had a ‘We Are Groot’ moment in Guardians Of The Galaxy which was designed just for his character to get more emotional depth.

Voiced by Vin Diesel, he is a tree-venger helping our superheroes at important junctures of their missions. Who can forget him sacrificing to build Chris Hemsworth aka Thor’s Stormbreaker? Before this too, he had sacrificed himself in Guardians Of The Galaxy to save the day. But, he returned as his Baby version.

A trivia about Avengers published on Geeky Camel states: “Who doesn’t love Groot? The lovable tree became a true fan-favourite when Guardians of the Galaxy first came out. His famous line, ‘I am Groot’ often provides comic relief for the film (Avengers: Endgame), but not many fans know its origin.”

It adds, “According to the origin story, Groot was once able to speak in full sentences. But apparently, the entirety of his species – including him – suffer from a disorder which makes their vocal cords harden until they can only utter ‘I am Groot.’ That adorable one-liner will never ring the same now!”

