Avengers: Endgame – THESE Rare & Unseen BTS Photos From The Sets Will Surely Make You Scream WOW!

It’s been over a year for Avengers: Endgame toying with our emotions. But, there are many who still shed a tear over Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man’s death or jump with joy when Chris Evans’ Captain America roars “Avengers, Assemble” while collecting Thor’s Mjolnir.

You don’t get to be the #1 movie at the box office worldwide by just being a film, Avengers: Endgame is more than that. We bumped into some rare and unseen behind the scenes photos of the cast from the film.

As they say, you spread love to increase it. Below is the link to some goosebumps-evoking BTS photos:

In the Avengers’ lineup, we recently saw the sequel of Doctor Strange getting pushed to March 25, 2022, from November 5, 2021. Additionally, Disney moved Thor: Love And Thunder up a week, from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022. It removed two films, an untitled live-action movie set for March 25, 2022, and an untitled 20th Century Fox film slated for April 8, 2022, from its schedule. It replaced the latter with a Disney live-action film, and also listed an event movie for July 9, 2021.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has revamped its release schedule. Among its major delays are: Mulan, which was supposed to debut on March 27 and is now scheduled for July 24; Black Widow has been moved from May 1 to November 6, taking a spot vacated by The Eternals, which is now set for February 12, 2021; and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which moved from February 12, 2021, to May 7, 2021.

