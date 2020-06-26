Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo aka Russo Brothers have reacted to the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet amid the pandemic. They’ve also talked about the premature openings of cinema halls in certain portions which are still not fully recovered from the COVID-19 scare.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was first supposed to release on July 17th. Warner Bros. didn’t change the release date for many days until recently they pushed it to July 31st. But, now, that’s changed too and it’s releasing on August 12th. Still, it’s too ambitious and early for the film to have a full-fledged release amid the current global situation.

In a conversation with Kevin McCarthy, Russo Brothers opened up about the mentioned issues. Joe Russo said, “I think everyone has a different threshold for risk, it seems, in the country right now. I think that really depends what your threshold for risk is, but certainly being in an enclosed space is a high-risk situation.”

He also added, “So there’s the question of whether we want that to happen, which we do, but whether that’s practical and safe and whether we can recommend it, which I don’t think we could. Just from the way that I’m approaching the pandemic with my family is we’re very conservative about it. Look, if you go back and look at the Spanish flu, it was a two or three-year period. I think with technology and modern science, we maybe can compress that timeframe, but it’s going to be a year or two until things, I think, turn back to normal.”

Anthony Russo had his take on the same issue, “But I do think, at the end of the day, where are you gonna put the risk? I think there are more immediate places to put the risk in terms of human connection than a theatre full of strangers, unfortunately. It’s a very personal question, and it depends on people’s individual circumstances, but unfortunately, I don’t see myself getting into a theatre in the foreseeable future.”

On Tenet’s release, Joe added: “I think if they do release it then, I think plenty of people will show up.”

