Avengers: Endgame CLIMAX LEAKED! Run Away All The Marvel Fans

Trust us when we say this, there’s nothing worth living for at this moment than waiting for Avengers: Endgame. In less than 10 days (India), Marvel was all set to treat us with the final chapter but sad news that broke in is the leaking of the climax of this upcoming superhero movie. No, we won’t be giving you any kind of spoilers in our text because after all, we’re fans too!

It’s just today morning when the news broke out about the finale of the movie getting leaked and ever since, fans have been running away from all the trending hashtags that might give them spoilers after a huge effort of following 21 movies over a span of almost 11 years.

The video is being said to be 30 minutes long. Recently, Actor Mark Ruffalo revealed that he was forced to film five endings for Avengers: Endgame because directors were so worried he would ruin the surprise.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Ruffalo said, adding: “I shot, like, five different endings to this movie.”

He continued: “I didn’t even get a whole script to this movie. And I don’t know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it.”

One of the dummy scenes, Ruffalo said, involved Chris Evan’s character Captain America getting married during the movie.

The decision to make Ruffalo film multiple endings might be the filmmaker’s attempt to make sure he is unable to spill the ending to anyone while on a press tour with the rest of the cast.

