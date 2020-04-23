Avengers: Endgame Actor Sebastian Stan AKA Bucky Barnes Concerned About His Future In MCU

Actor Sebastian Stan isn’t clear about his future as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“You know, I know nothing about that. I’m just a man. We got to figure out a couple other missions first before we even get there,” variety.com quoted Stan as saying when asked about his involvement in future “Avengers” movies.

For now, Stan teams up with Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson / Falcon in MCU, in the upcoming “Falcon And Winter Soldier” series, and says they must got to “figure out some adventures” on which they can work together. The shoot of the series is currently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve got to deal with this other person. It’s been nice to have a break from him, Anthony Mackie. It’s nice to have a little quiet in this quarantine without him. But we got to figure out some adventures together first before we get there,” he added.

Stan’s career took off after he played Steve Rogers’ best friend Barnes in “Captain America”. There has been no looking back since then.

The actor says starring in “The Avengers” franchise changed your career, and life.

“It was 10 years ago, in 2010, when I came in. Looking back, I feel like I had half the amount of experience and knowledge that I do now. In a way, I felt like I grew up with the franchise as a person myself and I feel like that character grew up with me as well. But I don’t think any of these movies that you referenced would have been possible without it. I wouldn’t be here without it,” he said.

Talking about “Avengers: Endgame” becoming the most successful movie of all time, he said: “That’s just wild. You don’t even think about that.”

“It’s crazy to think it’s bigger than ‘Titanic’. I went to see ‘Titanic’ way too many times in the theater. It’s exciting, because 10 years worth of filmmaking went into making (‘Avengers: Endgame’). The fact that people went out to see it and support it so much only shows how much they love the characters, how much they’ve invested in the past 10 years. And they feel like in a way they grew up with the movie,” he added.

