Avengers: Chris Evans Is Already MISSING Playing Captain America & We're Not Crying, You're!

It’s been over a year now since we last saw Chris Evans donning the Captain America suit. With Avengers: Endgame we said goodbye to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. Scarlett Johansson still has Black Widow to release.

Chris Evans was Captain America for over a decade, and saying goodbye to such character has always been hard for the actors. However, it wasn’t all hunky-dory in the beginning, as Evans had turned down the role not once but twice.

The ending involving Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter was too emotional to handle for the fans. Now, Chris Evans has accepted that he’s already missing working in Marvel films and we just can’t hold back our tears.

In a conversation with Backstage, Chris Evans said, “There was this enormous expectation that these people already had in their minds, this idea of who this character was, and you have to respect that. Audiences are part of what will make these films work, and I owe that group my understanding of what they see. I absolutely loved my time with Marvel. I already miss it, but there’s no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants.”

Chris Evans also shared a wonderful tip for the aspiring actors: “Sometimes, the choices that I find most powerful and moving, the choices that make you lean into an actor, the choices that make you want more, are found in those moments in between. When an actor knows how to have restraint and ride the power of silence, of listening… Acting is empathy for the human condition. Whether you play a hero or a villain, the empathy for a person’s process—empathy for recognizing that you don’t know how other people experience things, and the curiosity about trying to draw parallels between their experience and your own—is such a beautiful thing.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!