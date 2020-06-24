Arielle Kebbel On 'Lincoln Rhyme': "When I Got The Script, I Was Like ‘Oh My Gosh'"

Actress Arielle Kebbel says she connected with the vulnerability of her character in the series “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector“.

“I’m a huge fan of ‘The Bone Collector’, the film, and I was very aware of the book series by Jeffery Deaver, so when I got sent the script, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe they’re making this. I love this’,” said Kebbel.

“It was a page-turner and I just felt so connected to Amelia. I felt like I got her vulnerability, her brokenness, her fierce survival skills, just how complex her everyday life was, and her everyday struggles. I just loved her, and I wanted to bring her to life,” she added while talking about her character of an intuitive rookie NYPD officer Amelia Sachs.

Based on the bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver, the drama follows forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector.

He gets back to his mission when a killer re-emerges. It also revolves on Lincoln forming a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs. Created by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd, the show features also Russell Hornsby and Roslyn Ruff. The show will be available on SonyLIV from June 26.

