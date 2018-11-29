Aquaman VS Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, DC VS Marvel – Pick Your Side!

Well, this isn’t the first time that the two rival studios have come together on the same day leaving the audiences into splits. It’s Aquaman VS Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse this December 14th. However, this clash is one of the clashes to look forward to in the last month of the movies extravaganza year! Marvel has always taken the lead in cinematic experiences, box office collections and well also the critics!

Unlike the live-action Aquaman movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse is an animated film from Sony Pictures, that focuses on Miles Morales, the first black character to don the Spidey suit. However, Peter Parker, the most popular Spidey, is also making an appearance in a supporting role.

Early reviews of both of the films have been out and the two feature films seemed to be leaving the Studios with a happy year ending. ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse‘ has been noted as a dazzling animated caper to watch out for and has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And like Aquaman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has confidently held special early screenings for the media and fans. The praises for the film have been pouring in! Aquaman too has been noted as the best DC film till now (Knowing their score card of the films).

Different genres. Different films. Different studios. Same Day!

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is all set to release Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse‘ on December 14th, 2018 in India!