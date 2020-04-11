Amy Schumer SUED By Paparazzi For THIS Reason! Find Out

Stand-up comedian-actress Amy Schumer has been sued for posting two paparazzi photos of herself on Instagram.

In court documents filed on Tuesday in New York, the actress was accused of copyright infringement by a New York photographer, reports eonline.com.

The photos were allegedly taken, owned and copyrighted by photographer Felipe Ramales.

In the two pictures, Schumer is seen pushing her son, Gene, in a stroller in New York in November 2019. In the photos, the actress is sporting a “Plus Size Brain” sweatshirt, which is for sale on her website’s store.

In addition to Schumer, the star’s company, Claudette LLC is also named as a defendant. “Defendants ran the photographs on the website to sell and promote their clothing,” the documents read.

“Defendants infringed plaintiff’s copyright in the photographs by reproducing and publicly displaying the photographs on the website. Defendants are not, and have never been, licensed or otherwise authorised to reproduce, publically (sic) display, distribute and/or use the photographs,” the lawsuit further alleged.

Ramales is seeking a trial by jury, monetary damages and legal fees among other relief.

“As a direct and proximate cause of the infringement by the Defendants of Plaintiff’s copyright and exclusive rights under copyright, Plaintiff is entitled to damages and Defendants profits pursuant…for the infringement,” the lawsuit read.

“Alternatively, Plaintiff is entitled to statutory damages up to $150,000 per work infringed for Defendants willful infringement of the Photographs.”

Ramales’ attorney Richard Liebowitz said: “This is a classic example of celebrities using their social media to generate revenue without paying the photographer any license to use their photo.”

“Photographers need to stick up for their rights and make sure they get paid for their work.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!