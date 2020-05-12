America Ferrera Becomes Mother For Second Time, Reveals Baby’s Name With This Heart-Warming Note

Actress America Ferrera, who is popularly known for her role in the show “Ugly Betty”, has welcomed her second child, a daughter, whom they have named Lucia Marisol.

America Ferrera and her spouse, actor Ryan Piers Williams, had their daughter on May 4. The actress took to Instagram, to share the news, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family,” Ferrera, who already has a son named Sebastian with Ryan Piers Williams, wrote on Instagram.

America Ferrera also wrote about her “Yes We Can Mobile Schools” campaign, which aims to provide education to students at the US-Mexico border.

“Quarantine may have cancelled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name,” she said.

America Ferrera added: “Or make a donation today in honour of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organising the baby shower and donations! And thank you to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay”

Ryan Piers Williams, who got married to the actress in 2011, called his daughter an “exquisite little creature”.

“The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother’s Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!” he said.

