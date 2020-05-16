Alita: Battle Angel To Get A Sequel? Actress Rosa Salazar Drops A MAJOR Hint!

Backed by James Cameron, 2019’s release Alita: Battle Angel had its shares of controversies. Be it box office collection or trademark infringement lawsuit, the film went through all. Also, on the critical front, the film fetched highly divided opinions. The audience too shared their different views for this cyberpunk action flick.

Now, the viewers who were highly impressed with Alita: Battle Angel, are demanding for its sequel. They even started an online petition for the same. Surprisingly, on Change.org, around 150,000 netizens have participated in the petition. The fans are urging Disney to make a sequel to the film. Addressing the same, lead actress Rosa Salazar has finally opened up and the signs are highly positive.

During the interview with Slashfilm, Alita: Battle Angel actress Rosa said, “I would play Alita ‘til my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.” Well, this isn’t it, as even director Robert Rodriguez was highly positive during his interview in 2019. Speaking to Cinemablend, he said that he would love to return for a sequel.

“Working with Jim’s [producer James Cameron] great, I thought Rosa was incredible, and the effects were just amazing. To think they would even be better by then for the sequel because they just keep evolving. Those guys at WETA [the company behind the visual effects] are just at the top of their game. And just as a writing process, even if there isn’t a sequel, I got to see how Jim crafts his movies and stories,” Robert quoted.

