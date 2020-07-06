American wrestler Adam Cole, who performs on NXT band, celebrated his 31st birthday on 5th July. He is the leader of The Undisputed Era. On this birthday, he has got the best birthday present by WWE NXT in the form of an official announcement on Twitter, making him NXT champion for 400 days.

The tweet reads, “400 days as champion and a birthday?! @AdamColePro has a lot to celebrate today, bay-bay. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT” Cole first one his title at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019.

The wrestler had become the NXT champion after defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV on 1st of June 2019. He is also the longest-reigning champion in the history of NXT.

Adam Cole is all set to face Keith Lee on Wednesday in a ‘Winner Takes All’ match. He seems very confident to defeat Lee and win two titles at the event. Along with many birthday wishes from his pro-wrestling community, he has also got a message from Keith Lee himself. Lee wrote “Happy Birthday Champ” and uploaded the following picture.

Britt Baker also took twitter to wish her partner Adam Cole. Baker wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are one of the best human beings on the planet, and your constant positive outlook on life is contagious. You deserve all the success in the world. Life with you is wonderful, and I love you more than Grey’s and Big Macs! @AdamColePro”

Happy Birthday to my best friend ♥️. You are one of the best human beings on the planet and your constant positive outlook on life is contagious. You deserve all the success in the world. Life with you is wonderful and I love you more than Grey’s and Big Macs! @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/EOWv9uU4cm — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 5, 2020

In a recent interview with Timesnownews, Adam Cole admitted that Keith Lee would take him to his limits, but he is confident of defeating him. He has defeated Keith Lee in the past, but he has been in his burning form for a while. This would surely be one of the most exciting matches of all time.

