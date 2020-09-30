AC/DC Is Finally Back - "Are You Ready?" Asks Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd & Cliff Williams' Band On Twitter

Here is a piece of excellent news for the fans of AC/DC. After so many online teasers, hints and even rumours, the Australian high-volume rockers have finally confirmed their return. No, we aren’t kidding. Veteran singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams have officially rejoined the band after many years of absence. The term “Pwr Up” featured in many of the teasers is actually the title of their new album. Read the article to know more.

It was September 16, 2016, when we saw AC/DC finishing their Rock Or Bust tour with a sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia, PA. Since then, our eyes are waiting to see the band together. Well, a new picture of the reunited band is finally out where we see the members looking older yet full of energy.

In the photo, we see the lead guitarist Angus Young who is now 65 but still looking stunner in the schoolboy uniform. Have a look at the picture here.

Well, the above picture has filled us with a lot of excitement. According to Variety, Guitarist Malcolm Young, the group’s leader and Angus’ brother, passed away in 2017, after years of dementia that had seen him replaced by nephew Stevie Young, who fills out the current lineup.

Speaking about AC/DC’s frontman since 1980, Brian Johnson exited the band after a loss of hearing. On the other hand, Phil Rudd was replaced by Chris Slade on the Rock Or Bust tour after he was proven guilty of possessing drugs and making threats to kill in 2015. And bassist Williams officially retired from the band in 2017.

After so many years, AC/DC’s gems, Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams have reunited. How excited are you for seeing them performing together once again? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

