David Schwimmer Faced THIS Difficult Issue While Promoting ‘Intelligence’ & FRIENDS Is To Be Blamed For It!

FRIENDS starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox amongst others is a classic cult. The show has garnered massive praise over the years. And with that, each one of the cast members has garnered unprecedented fame in their careers. The latest one creating a buzz is David Schwimmer. Below is all you need to know!

David Schwimmer is currently being featured in the new show Intelligence on Peacock. The show features the FRIENDS actor as an American NSA agent in U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters.

The show created by Nick Mohammed also features him as a GCHQ analyst. Now speaking about Intelligence on The Kelly Clarkson Show, David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed spoke about the troubles of making sure that nothing in Intelligence resembled David’s iconic, FRIENDS.

Nick Mohammed was heard telling host Kelly, “This is the problem. It’s such a successful show, it’s such an iconic show, when you’re writing, trying to break story and do B plots and so on, you suddenly realize FRIENDS had done pretty much everything.” Well not just that, Nick said that he had to be careful on so many other fronts as well even during the marketing strategies of the show, because all of those had been done by David’s character in FRIENDS.

David Schwimmer spoke about an anecdote to Kelly saying, “We had a meeting this year on breaking stories for the second season which we’re hopefully going to shoot this fall,” Schwimmer told Clarkson. “Nick was talking about pitching a story in which my character got a fake tan. I just said, ‘Yeah, dude. We can’t do that.’”

Opening up about one particular incident, Nick Mohammed told David Schwimmer, “I remember there was even a marketing idea, I remember pitching it to you, not so much drinking the stuff out of the straws, the iconic Friends [shot]. I remember pitching a marketing idea to you and I think you said, ‘Oh, we did it on Friends.’”

Well, check out the full interaction here and you will know just what we mean.

