Tragedy struck the world of beauty and fashion when a Russian model, psychologist, and beauty pageant title holder, Kseniya Sergeyevna Alexandrova, passed away from injuries sustained in a tragic car accident. She was 30. The incident happened just four months after her wedding.

The accident occurred on July 5, as Alexandrova and her husband, Ilya, were driving on Russia’s M9 federal highway near Tver Oblast, returning from the town of Rzhev. In a freak turn of events, an elk suddenly dashed onto the road and smashed through the windshield, striking Alexandrova with devastating force. She was sitting in the passenger seat.

In a report in Entertainment Weekly, her husband recounted that the impact happened in no time. “From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,” he said. He described the scene as horrifying, with his wife unconscious and “everything was covered in blood.” Despite both of them wearing seatbelts and driving at low speeds, the airbags did not deploy

Alexandrova was rushed to the prestigious Sklifosovsky Institute for Emergency Medicine in Moscow, where she was placed in intensive care. But despite medical efforts, she succumbed to death on August 12, after more than a month in a coma

Who Was Kseniya Alexandrova?

Born in Moscow on November 12, 1994, Alexandrova began her modeling career at 19, joining the Modus Vivendis agency. She studied Finance and Credit at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (graduating in 2016), then went on to earn a Psychology degree from Moscow Pedagogical State University in 2022. In addition to modeling, she worked professionally as a psychologist and psychodrama therapist.

Kseniya Alexandrova’s Pageant & Academic Journey

Alexandrova first rose to prominence when she was crowned First Runner-Up at Miss Russia 2017, and subsequently represented her country at Miss Universe 2017. In addition to her modeling career, she pursued academics with equal dedication, earning a degree in Finance from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. She later completed her studies at Moscow Pedagogical University in 2021 and went on to work as a psychologist.

Kseniya Alexandrova’s Marriage To Ilya

On March 22, earlier this year, she married the man identified as Ilya. The couple had shared their joy and wedding photos on Instagram, with Alexandrova reflecting, “I never thought that one event could resonate inside me for so long… There was so much love, joy, and sincere feelings on this day that the heart is still full of them.” Those images now stand in stark contrast with the devastating fate that followed, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Tributes Pour In For Kseniya Alexandrova

Her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, posted a heartfelt tribute, describing her as “vibrant, talented, and exceptionally bright,” who “knew how to inspire, support, and give warmth to everyone around her,” calling her “a symbol of beauty, kindness, and inner strength.”

The Miss Universe Organization also issued a tribute. In an Instagram post, the organization wrote, “The Miss Universe Organization extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and everyone whose life was touched by the light of Miss Universe Russia 2017, Kseniya Alexandrova. Her grace, beauty, and spirit left an unforgettable mark on the Miss Universe family and beyond. May her memory continue to inspire kindness, strength, and love in all those who were fortunate enough to know her.”

