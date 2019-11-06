Vijay Deverakonda Super Easy Fitness Secret Is A Must Try

In no time, South star Vijay Deverakonda has made his name in the industry and has become one of the most followed actors around the country. Not only the regional audience, but Bollywood lovers too appreciate the actor a lot. Not just his acting, people are fan of his fit body and charm looks. And guess what, we know his secret.

In an effort to stay fit and look good, Vijay follows a diet and has special fitness secrets. In a recent interview with JFW Magazine, he revealed his fitness secret and said that he avoids as much as sugar possible “because sugar is not good for us and I advise this to everyone…Eat a lot of veggies.”

But it is not all health and fitness for the actor, he is like any one of us and dwells into junk food from time to time. The Tollywood heartthrob revealed that he loves burgers and how it is fine to cheat once a weak. He said, “I love burgers, I love food but on an average, I make sure to eat healthily.” Well, we know now what keeps Vijay Deverakonda healthy and fit all the time.

During the same interview, he also revealed his favourite fitness workout. He revealed, “I love sports, I love playing volleyball, badminton, cricket…..I’m massively into sports.”

On the work front, Vijay will be seen next in World Famous Lover which is scheduled to release next yeari n 2020.

