Tara Sutaria’s Blue Gingham Outfit By Zara Is Pretty Affordable & Chic For A Summery Brunch Date

Tara Sutaria is currently one of the most stylish young Bollywood actresses we have in the industry right now. She debuted with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She has a massive fan following on social media and we absolutely love her chic fashion sense.

Tara stepped out in Zara’s blue gingham outfit and we are totally in awe of her. Tara looked fresh and pretty as a daisy. Tara paired a blue gingham tube top which had front-zip with a blue gingham cigarette fit high-waist pants. She accessorised the look with a huge pair of sunglasses and black loafers. She kept her outfit simple by just carrying a small black bag.

Take a look at her picture here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Although, the film didn’t perform great at the box office but audiences loved their on-screen chemistry.

She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of super hit Telugu film, RX100 opposite Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. The release date of the film is yet not revealed but it will mostly be released by next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!