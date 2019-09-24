Parineeti Chopra Looks Like An Absolute Diva In A White Power Suit – View Pics!

For the last few weeks, Parineeti Chopra has been shooting in London and only returned back to Mumbai yesterday. She was shooting for The Girl On The Train in the capital and kept away from social media throughout her stay there. But today, she rose the temperature with her white pantsuit and made sure everyone knows that she is back from her little social media break.

The Jabariya Jodi actress might be a little late but she finally indulged herself in White Power Suits. She posted her pictures on social media and captioned the image as, “Looking straight ahead .. #BardOfBlood what an amazing show!!” She had decked up to attend the screening of Bard Of Blood.

Talking about her ensemble, the white pantsuit was from Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collection. Pari kept her make up bold and went for sultry smokey eyeshadow for the look. She wore a nude lipstick shade and kept her hair down. Parineeti decided to ditch the accessories and let her dress do the magic. She opted for a metallic pair of shoes to go with the outfit. Check out the pictures right here:

Workwise, Parineeti Chopra will be a part of the Hindi remake of Hollywood FIlm The Girl On The Train which starred Emily Blunt. She will also reunite with Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She will essay the role of Saina Nehwal in her biopic. Pari is also a part of Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!