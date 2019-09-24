After a phenomenal response in India, the success of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’, which is based on the inspiring journey of mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, got tremendous appreciation at the special screening of the film in Vancouver, Canada on Friday for a select gathering comprising who’s who of the city.

Anand Kumar and his brother Pranav Kumar were specially invited for the special screening of the film. Also giving them the company was Dr Biju Mathew, the writer of the book ’Super 30’ and the dignitaries of British Columbia, including its tourism, arts and culture minister Lisa Beare, Member of Parliament Dan Ruimy and other distinguished guests. Both were also presented plaques after the film screening.

The screening of the film was followed by an interview session at the ACT Centre in Vancouver. Anand answered a whole range of questions revolving around his personal journey, the success of ‘Super 30’ programme, the making of the book and later the inspiring film.

“I am truly overwhelmed to see the response of the discerning gathering to a Hindi film carrying English subtitles far away from India. It is an emotional moment for me to witness such huge appreciation and consistent applause, which I believe is a demonstration of the fact that messaging and emotional appeal often transcends language barriers.

It also shows how people want to contribute to positive change,” he added.

Anand said that the film underlined the enormous power of education as an agent of lasting social change and the importance of teacher in the life of a student. “Deprived children need only one thing from the privileged lot – opportunity,” he added.

The cultural minister said that the inspiring story of Anand and ‘Super 30’ was a message to all that positive change could be achieved if pursued with passion.

Member of Parliament Dan Ruimy said that Canada, too, has its share of deprives children and the film was just the right inspiration for those who wanted to contribute to social change by uplifting the disadvantaged lot. “It has shown what can be done and how,” he added.

Starring one of India’s famous actors, Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 is a story of Kumar’s struggle and achievement, and how one person can make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged students.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News Publisher, Lisa Craik conducted the lively show at a packed auditorium. The income generated through the programme will go to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Dr Biju Mathew said that it was an inspiring story of Anand that prompted him to write a book on his great journey. “I am happy that his story has also done so well as a film to inspire others,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!