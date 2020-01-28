Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood and there’s no second doubt about it. Her fashion game is always on fleek. From her gym looks to outing looks, the Good Newwz actress can pull off anything, quite literally.

Kareen was spotted at a cafe in Juhu today and looked totally chic in her casual attire. She paired a white oversized shirt with camouflage pants. She accessorised the look with just a simple gold chain and black sunnies. She wore matching heels with it and kept a sleek ponytail hairdo.

Take a look at her pictures here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film did incredibly well at the box office. The film brought forward the topic of IVF pregnancy and was a very light-heart and entertaining look at it.

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actress will essay the role of a cop in the film. Her first look was revealed a few months back and people couldn’t stop talking about her new refreshing look.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official remake of Tom Hanks iconic movie Forrest Gump.

