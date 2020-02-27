Hey Pisceans, Looking For A Birthday Dress? Anushka Sharma’s Sequins Mermaid Outfit Will Help You Look Like A Bomb

It’s been some time that Anushka Sharma has been missing from the silver screen but has been making headlines for her red carpet looks. She was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018 and the film didn’t do well at the box office.

Anushka has been accompanying husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli, on international cricket tours and we get to see their PDA every now and then. The two look extremely cute together and we can’t get enough of them!

Recently, Anushka just shared the most beautiful pictures of her and we are in awe! Anushka can be seen wearing a cream sequined long gown and looks like a mermaid. This Tanieya Khanuja gown is entirely made of sequins, from head to toe. The outfit had a deep plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The sleeves were loose and the gown fitted her hourglass figure. Anushka looked every bit sensuous in it.

Zero actress kept her makeup minimalistic with just smokey eyes and nude peach lips. She used a lot of highlighter though with bold eyebrows. She kept her hair parted from the middle with a sleek ponytail and loads of volume at the end.

She didn’t accessorise the look as the gown was pretty blingy and that’s what made her stand out even more!

Tell us in the comments section below if you loved Anushka’s look.

