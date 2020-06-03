After flaunting her cooking skills amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda spent time in self-care. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself with a face pack.

“Muchi muchi… Bored bored #skincare #quarantine,” Kriti captioned the image. Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat commented: “Muah Muah”.

Kriti Kharbanda recently shared a photo of her cheese sandwich, made by Pulkit. “My kinda cheese sandwich by my kinda man @pulkitsamrat. He made sure his queen got her crown,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla. Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

