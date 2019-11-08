Here’s Anita Hassanandani’s ZERO Penny Skin Guide!

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most beautiful bahus of Indian television. She plays the character of Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has a massive fan following for the same. Anita’s glowing skin often makes us wonder about what all products does she uses for her skin. What if we tell you that it costs zero penny, would you believe it?

Yes, you read it right. She doesn’t use expensive creams to keep her skin healthy but kitchen ingredients. She starts her day by drinking a litre of regular water with a pinch of salt in it. Then she washes her face with cold water using a mild face wash and applies sunscreen immediately after the same. She applies sunscreen at least 30 minutes before stepping outside.

She always keeps rose water in her bag and uses it every one hour. It helps her skin remain dewy. She eats a lot of green veggies and doesn’t believe in crash diets. She oils her hair regularly to keep them strong and healthy.

She does the workout on a regular basis and it helps her skin glow naturally. The more you sweat, the more you glow is her mantra for radiant skin. Throughout the day, she drinks a lot of water to keep herself hydrated and it helps your system in removing toxins from the body.

She removes her makeup before going to bed every night and follows a CTM (cleanse-tone-moisturis) regime. Isn’t simple?

All you gotta do get is to be organic in order to get radiant skin and healthy hair like Anita!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!