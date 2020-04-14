Happy Birthday Anita Hassanandani! From Glamorous Metallic Sarees To Indo-Western Drapes, 6 Times Naagin 4 Actress Gave Us Fashion Goals

The gorgeous actress Anita Hassanandani is without a doubt one of the most talented and popular actresses of telly town. Anita, who turned a year older today, may have started her career with films but has found stardom in TV. From playing a girl next door in shows like Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli and Kkavyanjali to playing a vamp in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 4, Anita has proved her acting prowess in each project and is loved by the viewers.

However, the actress is not just a good actor but has also set many fashion goals for young girls out there. Her Saree looks have become a trendsetter in recent times, be it the unique drapes of the saree or the ultra-glam blouses, Anita is a stunner in Saree.

Here’s looking at times when the actress blew our minds with her stylish saree looks…

All That Shines Is Anita Hassanandani:

The actress pulled off a blingy saree with black, teal, maroon and silver stripes and a low cut sleeveless blouse and looked like a complete diva.

Angelic In White:

Anita looks absolutely angelic in this white saree with fur details paired and an off-shoulder blouse.

Party Ready In Metallic Saree:

The silver metallic saree with a stylish halter neck black blouse is a perfect option for a glamourous party.

Indo-Western Drapes For The Win:

Anita’s classic draped saree paired with an embellished jacket is a major fashion goal. The saree can be worn anywhere, right from red carpet events to a function like Diwali.

South Siren In Silk Saree:

Anita was born and brought up in a Sindhi family and her husband Rohit Reddy is a South Indian and so the actress is a perfect blend of both. On some days she wears bling and on other days, she stuns in a traditional South Indian silk saree.

Sheer Beauty:

Anita looks absolutely stunning in this black sheer saree paired with an interesting red colored blouse.

