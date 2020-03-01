Thappad Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Aims For Another Jump Today

Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad showed impressive growth on Saturday. The film after an opening of 3.07 crores collected 5.05 crores on Saturday taking the two day total to 8.12 crores.

The good news is that the advance booking trends for Sunday suggest that there’s another major jump on cards for the film today.

Let’s have a look at some of the major cities are performing compared to yesterday.

Mumbai

From having 5-7% housefull and filling fast shows yesterday, Thappad has shown promising jump today. There are about 10-15% FF shows. Yippee!!

Delhi

Delhi was also having 5-7% “oranges” on BMS yesterday but today it has shown big growth. There are 15-20% healthy shows in the National Capital and surrounding areas today.

Bengaluru & Hyderabad

With 25-30% fast filling and housefull shows, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have also grown today. Both cities were already performing well yesterday with 20-25% healthy shows.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad was dull yesterday as there was hardly any housefull or filling fast show. Today, it seems the word of mouth has done the trick as there are 10% approx shows which are getting occupied fast.

Chennai

Chennai was doing very well yesterday with 45-50% shows promising heavy rush. Today, the city has retained its trend and has stayed consistent.

Kolkata

Kolkata has also shown growth today. From zero yesterday, the city finally has 10-15% shows which are promising.

Overall, a good growth is on cards today but it will be interesting to see how much close to the 15 crore first-weekend Thappad can get.

