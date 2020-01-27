Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: The Film Records Best 3rd Weekend Of Last 12 Months

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is in its 3rd week now. Upon release, the film faced competition from 2 new releases Street Dancer 3D & Panga and survived it like a pro. Despite facing a loss of big number of screens, the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led film maintained itself very well.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior not just crossed 200 crores mark in 3rd weekend it also reached a magnificient total of 224.93 crores. The film collected 5.38 crores on Third Friday, 9.52 crores on Saturday and 12.58 crores on Sunday taking the 3rd weekend total to 27.48 crores.

This also makes Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stand on the top when we talk about Bollywood films with highest 3rd weekend in last 12 months. Have a look at the top 5:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 27.48 crores

Kabir Singh: 22.52 crores

War: 13.75 crores

Housefull 4: 9.1 crores

Mission Mangal: 9.09 crores

Note: Uri: The Surgical Strike hasn’t been included because the list is about Bollywood films in last 12 months.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is most likely to continue this trend and aim for a 275-300 crores lifetime business.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is over the moon with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

“So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!” Saif said.

