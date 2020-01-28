Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 18: Is Unshakable!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: This one is turning out to be truly unshakable. If the huge third weekend wasn’t excellent enough, now it is keeping its super run intact on the weekdays as well. This was evidenced on Monday when 4.03 crores more came in. Considering the fact that Friday numbers were 5.38 crores, this is a very good hold.

The film’s superb run can well be ascertained from the fact that on its first Monday, Street Dancer 3D has brought in 4.65 crores and the Ajay Devgn starrer is not too far away from that even on its 18th day! In fact, it won’t be surprising if from Wednesday onwards (if not from Tuesday itself) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starts collecting more than the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor dance film.

The Om Raut directed success has now collected 228.96 crores already and would be quite close to the 240 crores mark before the close of week. Post that the 250 crores milestone should be crossed before the close of fourth weekend by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While it is now a given that 275 crores would be crossed by the period war drama, it could actually go anywhere ahead of that as well.

Note: All collections a super production and distribution sources

