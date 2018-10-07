Sui Dhaaga Box Office: All Set To Cross The 70 Crore Mark!

Sui Dhaaga Box Office: The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer is not ready to slow down at the box office. Despite Sui Dhaaga is facing a tough competition from other releases like AndhaDhun, LoveYatri and Venom, it has sustained really well.

The film’s total collection is now at 67.35 crores making it a hit film! It collected 1.75 crores on Friday and jumped upwards on Saturday as it raked in 3.10 crores. It is all set to cross the 70 crore mark if it manages to earn like this in the coming days.

The out and out YRF family entertainer is loved by the janta janardan and today they are the real king! The simplicity of the film has stole everyone’s hearts.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the film’s lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.