Slingshot Box Office (North America): Casey Affleck's Space Thriller Bombs After Grossing Just Over $200k On Opening Day

The space thriller Slingshot, starring Laurence Fishburne and Casey Affleck, bombed at the box office on its opening day. It was the lowest grosser of Friday, August 30, 2024, earning just over $200,000.

Slingshot was released in theaters on August 30, 2024. Bleecker Street’s psychological thriller follows an elite trio of astronauts on a perilous mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a slingshot manoeuvre that will either catapult them to Titan or push them further into deep space, one astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality.

The film was not well received by critics. It has a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. The New York Times described Slingshot as “A film that attempts to graft tropes of the genre onto the inescapable corners of a spaceship, but can’t find the actual parts to make the transfer.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Post slammed Affleck’s performance, writing, “With a hero this passive, unfortunately, the movie can’t help but spin its wheels.”

According to the variety following the lacklustre reviews, Slingshot earned $250,000 from 845 locations. The sci-fi thriller came in below all new entries, including Indie biopic Reagan and AI thriller Afraid, which earned over $1 million on opening day.

Reagan and Afraid also raked in significantly more in previews, earning $525k and $400k, respectively.

Given the abysmal start, Slingshot will not break into the list of top 10 films at the domestic box office this Labor Day weekend. According to Screenrant, earlier this week, the film was projected to gross around $2 to $3 million this weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

