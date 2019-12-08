Pati Patni Aur Woh Day 3 Advance Booking: All Set For A Big Sunday!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: The latest romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday has got a healthy trend in the weekend. The film started on a good note as it collected 9.10 crores on Day 1 and jumped on Saturday to earn 12.33 crores more.

Now on Sunday, this Mudassar Aziz film is looking for another jump. The advance booking trends suggest that the film is all set to have a very good weekend total because Sunday will be even better compared to Saturday.

Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing:

Mumbai

There are around 20-25% filling fast shows at this moment in Mumbai. The trend is similar to yesterday but we can expect the footfalls to intensify in evening.

Delhi/NCR

Delhi/NCR is slightly better compared to yesterday with 35-40% filling fast and housefull shows. This is a very good rate and promises a healthy Sunday on board.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has come down compared to yesterday as there are 20-25% FF & HF shows. The rate is still good and is expected to improve as the day progresses.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is doing very well with 30-35% shows promising very healthy number of footfalls. A noticeable jump has been recorded here compared to yesterday.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is low with 10-15% shows filling fast but it’s fine considering the rest of the parts are doing well.

Chennai

Chennai is doing good with 45-50% shows on the verge of getting housefull. It’s a limited release for Pati Patni Aur Woh here though.

Kolkata

Kolkata is just better than Ahmedabad with 15-20% filling fast or housefull shows.

Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set for a big Sunday

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!