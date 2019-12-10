Panipat Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Remains Stable On Low Level

Panipat Box Office: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat started slow at the Box Office and that has hurt the film throughout the weekend. The film is made on a huge budget so it needed big jumps on Saturday and Sunday. However, Panipat had to content itself with a weekend total of just 17.68 crores.

On Monday, Panipat remained steady with a drop of just 35% but even that looks big because the opening was not good. The film has earned 2.5-2.75 crores on Monday compared to 4.12 crores Friday which is a bad number considering the recovery it has to do.

Panipat has collected 20-20.5 crores in 4 days and is likely to end the first week in 26-27 crores range. There are 3 films releasing next week so Panipat will have a very tough time sustaining in its second week.

Meanwhile, the protest against film Panipat for portraying king Surajmal in bad light escalated when protesters smashed window glasses of the Inox cinema hall in Jaipur on Monday. Also, the show at Raj Mandir, the renowned cinema hall, was cancelled.

Bharatpur observed a shutdown against the allegedly wrong portrayal of the erstwhile king in the film. Bikaner too witnessed protests with some people getting shut the doors of a cinema hall.

In the state capital, people gathered in large numbers at the Surajmal Square, which has become a protest site.

State Rajasthan Minister Vishwendra Singh, a descendant of Surajmal, joined the protest and demanded an immediate ban on the film.

Speaking on the occasion, he accused film producers and directors of tampering with history to raise viewership. Earlier, they produced Jodha-Akbar, then Padmavati, whose name had to be changed to Padmavat after violence in the state, and now they have come up with Panipat without studying its context, he said.

