Panga Box Office Day 1: Takes An Ordinary Opening, Weekend Growth Is The Key

Panga Box Office: Panga has taken lesser than predicted start at the box office. It was expected that the film will open in 3-4 crores range. Even that was a conservative estimate since there was a three way clash with Street Dancer 3D on one side and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior on the other. However, the footfalls were a bit lesser as 2.70 crores came in.

The collections are such that from here they should only grow further. The Ashwini Iyer Tiwari film is anyways a weekend film where families come out on Saturday and Sunday. That should be the key for the film’s run and from here on everyone associated would be hoping that the growth is big enough to warrant a weekend of 13-15 crores. That’s the least which is expected since every Friday there is at least one notable film coming and Panga would need to establish a base for itself.

Kangana Ranaut’s last release was Judgementall Hai Kya and she would be expecting that Panga, a family film which has met with good reviews, manages to cover at least the distance that was traversed by her psychological thriller.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

